Court docs: Man charged after punching 3 people and a police officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of punching three people and one police officer is facing multiple charges.

According to court documents, officers were called to Pro Bowl West, 1455 Goshen Road at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 where Joshua Pettit, 21, was seen coming up behind people in the parking lot and punching them in the jaw with a closed fist.

After two male victims called for help, a witness called 911 and then followed Pettit to make sure he didn’t get into a vehicle. Petitt then approached a group of people and struck another man in the jaw. The victim and his friend held Pettit down until an officer arrived, court docs said.

When a Fort Wayne police officer arrived, he attempted to put Pettit in handcuffs. Pettit was reportedly able to get enough leverage off the ground, and he swung and struck the officer in the nose and lip, court docs said.

The court docs did not mention why Petitt punched the three men or if the attacks were random.

Pettit faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement, and three misdemeanor charges of battery. His bail is set at $4,750.