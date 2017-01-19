Carroll’s Kelli Damman and Snider’s Malik Williams honored as Fill It Up All-Stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Kelli Damman and Snider’s Malik Williams are sporting some new T-Shirts thanks to Marathon/Phil’s One Stop after being named Fill It Up All-Stars last Friday on the Highlight Zone.

Damman scored 28 points including the game-winner for Carroll in a 62-59 win over Bishop Luers.

Williams scored 27 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in Snider’s come-from-behind, overtime win over Homestead that put the Panthers in the top spot in the SAC.

See who will fill up the stat sheet next on Friday night only on the Highlight Zone!