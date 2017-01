INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indianapolis Colts quarterback had surgery on his shoulder according to a tweet Thursday from owner Jim Irsay.

Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2017

The official website of the Colts also indicated Luck had surgery to fix a lingering issue with his throwing shoulder. The Colts finished the 2016 season with an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs.

Luck appeared on the injury report every game this past season.