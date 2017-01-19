American Legion pushes medical marijuana research for veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The American Legion, Department of Indiana, announced support Thursday for medical marijuana research and plans to urge the state legislature to approve exploration into alternative treatments for veterans struggling and mental and physical illness, according to a press release.

The decision came as veteran suicide statistics are averaging more than 20 per day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Meanwhile, record numbers of service members are struggling with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury after the nation’s most recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the press release said.

The Indiana Legion is one of the first in the nation to move forward with such a resolution. Department of Indiana Cmdr. James May said in the press release that the decision is crucial with veterans being regularly prescribed opioid-based painkillers, which has resulted in addiction, drug abuse and overdose.

The below poll was also featured on the Indiana Legion website.