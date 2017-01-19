1/19 High School Basketball Recap

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – 3A No. 8 Tippecanoe Valley picked up a key conference win defeating 2A No.1 Whitko 47-39.

Anne Secrest led Tippy Valley with 18 points. Brianna Cumberland scored 16 for Whitko in the loss.

With the win the Vikings improve to 7-0 in conference play. This is the first conference loss for the Wildcats who are now 16-4 on the season.

Here are other girls basketball scores from Thursday night:

GIRLS: GARRETT 37 WEST NOBLE 35

GIRLS: EASTBROOK 43 BLUFFTON 39

GIRLS: JAY COUNTY 55 DELTA 37

GIRLS: MADISON-GRANT 49 NORTHFIELD 46

GIRLS: WARSAW 47 WAWASEE 43