Seminoles sink Irish in clash of ACC powers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Isaac scored 23 points, including 17 in the second half, as 10th-ranked Florida State beat No. 15 Notre Dame 83-80 on Wednesday night to move into a three-way tie atop the Atlantic Coast Conference at the one-third mark in conference play.

Isaac, who had 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double, scored nine of his points during an 11-1 run that helped the Seminoles take control. FSU trailed 64-62 with 5:40 remaining before Isaac buried a 3-pointer to start the run.

Dwayne Bacon added 11 points for Florida State (17-2, 5-1), which has won 16 straight at home and is tied with Notre Dame and North Carolina for the conference lead.

Steve Vasturia scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Fighting Irish (16-3, 5-1), who were 15 of 21 from long distance. Matt Farrell added 17 points and V.J. Beachem 14, including four 3-pointers, as Notre Dame had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

