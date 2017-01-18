Seminoles sink Irish in clash of ACC powers

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey reacts late in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla. Brey was called for a technical foul. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Isaac scored 23 points, including 17 in the second half, as 10th-ranked Florida State beat No. 15 Notre Dame 83-80 on Wednesday night to move into a three-way tie atop the Atlantic Coast Conference at the one-third mark in conference play.
Isaac, who had 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double, scored nine of his points during an 11-1 run that helped the Seminoles take control. FSU trailed 64-62 with 5:40 remaining before Isaac buried a 3-pointer to start the run.
Dwayne Bacon added 11 points for Florida State (17-2, 5-1), which has won 16 straight at home and is tied with Notre Dame and North Carolina for the conference lead.
Steve Vasturia scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Fighting Irish (16-3, 5-1), who were 15 of 21 from long distance. Matt Farrell added 17 points and  V.J. Beachem 14, including four 3-pointers, as Notre Dame had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

