Police search for suspect in pharmacy hold-up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man who they say held up a Waynedale pharmacy more than a week ago.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, a man walked into the Walgreens at 6730 Bluffton Road and into the public restroom inside. There, police said he put a bandana over his face, emerged and went to the pharmacy, where he handed the pharmacist a note demanding a narcotic. According to a police report, the note indicated the man would blow up the building if he did not get the drugs.

The pharmacist then handed over the drugs as requested, and the man stuffed them into his coat pockets and ran from the building, the report said.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect. The report described him as a white man with facial hair, wearing a tan coat over a gray shirt and black pants, and a blue stocking hat with “Chicago” across it.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).