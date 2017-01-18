Police find guns, drugs in raid; 3 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)

Just before noon Wednesday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team and detectives with its Vice and Narcotics Division served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Russell Avenue. In the home, three handguns, roughly 1 ounce of marijuana, 1 ounce of edible marijuana products, 3.7 grams of hash oil and some 3 grams of heroin, according to a news release.

Three pit bull dogs were also removed from the home by Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, the release said.

Three people were arrested in the raid.

Michael A. Blain, 26, was arrested on charges of Dealing Cocaine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana, as well as on two arrest warrants for failure to appear on allegations of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Battery.

Michael John Blain, 50, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of Visiting a Common Nuisance and on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a Possession of Marijuana allegation.

Heidi Jo Castaneda, 45, was arrested on three misdemeanor charges of Visiting a Common Nuisance, False Informing and Possession of Paraphernalia, and on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense.