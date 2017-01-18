Man killed while changing tire on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was struck and killed as he was changing a tire on his pickup truck along northbound Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne mid-morning Wednesday.

Police and medics were called around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 306 milemarker of the interstate, a mile north of the Illinois Road interchange, on a report of a injury crash there. Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith told NewsChannel 15 that officers arrived and pronounced a man dead along the shoulder of the interstate.

Griffith said the man had been changing a tire on his pickup truck and was struck by a passing vehicle, a second pickup truck. A tan pickup could be seen disabled on the shoulder with a tire leaning against it.

It’s not clear if the victim had stepped into the roadway of the interstate or if the passing pickup drifted onto the shoulder.

Griffith said it was too early to know if the driver of the second pickup would face any charges. That driver was not identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the victim later.

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 69 have been closed. One lane remains open.