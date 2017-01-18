Hacker nets hat trick as Summit City tops Homestead

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) – Summit City’s Joe Hacker lit the lamp three times on Wednesday night as the Panthers bested Homestead 6-2 to headline local prep hockey action.
Summit City 6, Homestead 2
SC: Fitzgerald 2, Hacker 3, Schell. Saves: McKinnon 18
Homestead: Oetting, Hoy. Saves: Lay 25
Carroll 5, Leo 1
C: Dess, Fisher, Hartley, Huffman 2. Saves: Grinstead 24
L: Connor Bonecutter. Saves: Baumert 41
Bishop Dwenger 7, FW Bruins 2
BD: Yehle, Zaremba, Lamothe, Woods, Knipscheer, Josh Kucharski, Hensley. Saves: Allen 7
FWB: Showler 2. Saves: Foster 33