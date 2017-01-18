Hacker nets hat trick as Summit City tops Homestead

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) – Summit City’s Joe Hacker lit the lamp three times on Wednesday night as the Panthers bested Homestead 6-2 to headline local prep hockey action.

Summit City 6, Homestead 2

 

SC: Fitzgerald 2, Hacker 3, Schell.  Saves: McKinnon 18

Homestead:  Oetting, Hoy.  Saves: Lay 25
Carroll 5, Leo 1

 

C: Dess, Fisher, Hartley, Huffman 2.  Saves: Grinstead 24

L: Connor Bonecutter.  Saves: Baumert 41
Bishop Dwenger 7, FW Bruins 2

 

BD: Yehle, Zaremba, Lamothe, Woods, Knipscheer, Josh Kucharski, Hensley. Saves: Allen 7

FWB: Showler 2.  Saves: Foster 33

 

