George H.W. Bush hospitalized, responding to treatment

HOUSTON, Texas (WANE) – Former President George H.W. Bush was recently hospitalized in Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The newspaper reported the 41st president was admitted after recently falling ill.

Bush’s Chief of Staff Jean Becker told the paper he was doing fine. Doctors have several theories about his illness but Bush is responding to treatment, according to the paper.

Bush lives in Houston and is expected to be discharged in the next several days, according to the paper.

Additional information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

