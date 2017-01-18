From Spain to Leo, exchange student Ignacio Martinez-Pardo making impact for Lions

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – At a skilled six-foot-five, Ignacio Martinez-Pardo is making a name for himself on the basketball court – and it’s a name new to the hoops scene in northeast Indiana for a good reason.

A junior, Martinez-Pardo is a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain. He’ll leave his host family, the Comptons, and head back to Madrid at the end of the school year. However, he’s making an impact both on and off the court during his short time at Leo.

A part-time starting center for the Leo, Martinez-Pardo led the Lions with 10 points in last Friday’s loss to NE8 rival New Haven – a testament to his improvement on the basketball court according to Leo coach Cary Cogdell.

He’s also interjected some personality and a different perspective into Leo’s locker room.

Leo’s next game is Saturday at East Noble.