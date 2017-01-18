Fort Wayne man wins $100,000 on Powerball ticket

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man bought a Powerball ticket last week and ended up winning $100,000.

Dontae Williams told Hoosier Lottery officials he bought the ticket because, “it was a good day.” Williams realized he won the morning after last Wednesday’s drawing.

“I had to look at it seven, eight, maybe ten times,” Williams told the lottery.

Williams, his sisters, and mother joined him on the trip to Indianapolis to claim his winnings.

Williams matched four of five numbers – normally a $50,000 win, but he added Power Play which doubled his prize amount.

The winning ticket was sold at Cook Road Marathon at 7525 Coldwater Road. Williams, who is a local factory worker, said he has no immediate plans to spend the money but wants to make sure he takes care of loved ones.

Williams told lottery officials he plans to think about his future.