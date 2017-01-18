Fort Wayne falls 87-59 at defending Summit League champ

VERMILLION, S.D. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to go on the road and knock off defending Summit League champion South Dakota as the Mastodons fell 87-59.

Rachel Rinehart led the ‘Dons with 14 points and four assists. De’Jour Young added 13 points to go along with three assists. Anna Lappenküper also finished in double figures with 10 points. Selena Lozada tied a career-high to lead Fort Wayne with a game-high seven rebounds.

The Coyotes led early but Lappenküper tied the game at 6-6 on a three pointer. After trading buckets, Lappenküper hit another jumper to pull the ‘Dons within one, 12-11. South Dakota responded by ending the quarter with a 20-7 advantage as Fort Wayne trailed 32-18. USD pushed its lead to 22 points in the second before the Mastodons closed out the half with a 6-2 run, but remained behind 50-32.

The ‘Dons matched the Coyotes basket for basket to begin the third, but Fort Wayne was unable to keep pace down the stretch as South Dakota extended its lead with a 13-2 run and put the game out of reach.

As a team, the Mastodons tied a season-high shooting 94.4% (17-of-18) at the free throw line. From the field, the ‘Dons hit 20-of-53 (37.7%) and 2-of-13 (15.4%) beyond the arc.

Fort Wayne returns to the Gates Sports Center to host Oral Roberts on Saturday, January 21 for a 2 p.m. game.