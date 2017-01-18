Authorities: Woman arrested in Muncie murder-for-hire plot

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The girlfriend of a man who authorities say made and planted an explosive device that led police to evacuate part of the Muncie’s downtown in December is accused of trying to hire a hit man.

The Star Press reports 49-year-old Tamara M. Olis was arrested by Delaware County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday and is preliminarily charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Court records didn’t list a lawyer for her.

Authorities say Olis is the girlfriend of Lionel R. Mackey Jr. and is accused of offering an undercover sheriff’s deputy $1,000 to kill Olis’ ex-girlfriend. They say Mackey placed a package containing two devices resembling PVC pipe bombs outside the ex-girlfriend’s home in December.

Mackey was arrested in 2013 after he allegedly threatened to blow up a Muncie woman’s mobile home.

