1/17 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead bested former NHC rival Columbia City 63-46 in boys basketball on Tuesday night to headline a busy evening on the area hoops scene.

Parker Manges led the Spartans with 17 points while Jack Ferguson added 15. Brandon Durnell had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

University of Louisville recruit Malik Williams tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds as Snider won at Canterbury 67-44. Mike Barnfield added 11 points for the Panthers. Canterbury was led by Cam Kreiger with 15 points, Michael Brothers with 11, and Mez Ijomanta with 10.

At Northrop’s Schoeff Gymnasium Richard Robertson scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bruins to a 62-45 win over Lakewood Park Christian. The Panthers – coached by former I.U. standout and one-time Mad Ants Rod Wilmont – were led by Keegan Fetters with 20 points.

New Haven’s James Gardner and Brecar Clark each netted 13 points as the Bulldogs bested Garrett 85-59 at Armstrong Arena. Whitney Harris also racked up 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: HOMESTEAD 63 COLUMBIA CITY 46 (F)

BOYS: SNIDER 67 CANTERBURY 44 (F)

BOYS: LAKEWOOD PARK 45 NORTHROP 62 (F)

BOYS: BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 57 WAYNE 73 (F)

BOYS: GARRETT 59 NEW HAVEN 85 (F)

BOYS: KOKOMO 42 HUNTINGTON NORTH 53 (F)

BOYS: NORWELL 41 HERITAGE 30 (F)

BOYS: DEKALB 47 ANGOLA 44 (F-OT)

BOYS: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 62 WOODLAN 78 (F)

BOYS: ADAMS CENTRAL 75 WHITKO 85 (F-OT)

BOYS: MISSISSINEWA 53 WABASH 45 (F)

BOYS: PERU 57 SOUTHWOOD 66 (F)

BOYS: WARSAW 47 MISHAWAKA MARIAN 45 (F)

BOYS: SMITH ACADEMY 66 FW HOME SCHOOL 51 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: CANTERBURY 65 SNIDER 72 (F)

GIRLS: BISHOP LUERS 46 LEO 55 (F)

GIRLS: WHITKO 46 WAWASEE 48 (F)

GIRLS: EAST NOBLE 44 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 32 (F)

GIRLS: ANGOLA 42 WESTVIEW 32 (F)

GIRLS: LAKELAND 52 CHURUBUSCO 28 (F)

GIRLS: FAIRFIELD 40 CENTRAL NOBLE 45 (F)

GIRLS: MANCHESTER 39 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 33 (F)

GIRLS: PERU 30 TIPPECANOE VALLEY 80 (F)

GIRLS: SOUTH ADAMS 31 FORT RECOVERY (OHIO) 51 (F)

GIRLS: SOUTHERN WELLS 34 WES-DEL 29 (F)