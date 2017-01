FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was killed in a vehicle crash along northbound Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne mid-morning Wednesday.

Police and medics were called around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 306 milemarker of the interstate, a mile north of the Illinois Road interchange, on a report of a injury crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 a person was killed.

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 69 have been closed. One lane remains open.

