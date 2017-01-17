Woman arrested in connection with Muncie attempted bombing

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — One woman was arrested for her involvement with a bombing attempt in December.

49-year-old Tamara Olis has been taken into custody after she offered to pay an undercover deputy to kill Margie Wolford, the former girlfriend of Lionel Mackey, who is being held on attempted murder charges related to another attempted bombing of Wolford in December.

Olis was arrested and booked in to the Delaware County Jail Tuesday evening.

She is being charged with conspiracy to commit perjury and conspiracy to commit murder.