Traffic stop leads to heroin, meth bust

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Police in Mercer County, Ohio arrested three people this past Friday after conducting a traffic stop on a person who was known to be wanted on an active warrant.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the multi-department Heroin Interdiction Team spotted the wanted person and just after 5 p.m. officers in marked police cars made the stop of Kyle D. Blake, 30, of Celina. An officer and K-9 walked around the stopped vehicle and and the dog alerted his handler to the presence of drugs.

Two passengers were taken from the vehicle and officers found one of them, William Allan Lange, 36, to be in possession of a rock of meth and three syringes. The other passenger was patted down at the scene and nothing was found. However after being transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility, Samantha Ann Harris was found to have a syringe, three empty capsules and 53 full capsules of heroin. The items had all been hidden in her vagina.