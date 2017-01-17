Team of the Week – Snider Boys and Girls Swim Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a clean sweep for Snider in the pool this past weekend. Both the Snider girls and boys swim team won SAC swim titles at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium Saturday.

For the girls it was their 25th straight SAC swim title. It was the boys’ eighth straight.

Two swimmers broke records on Saturday. Jordyn Polderman set a new record in the 200IM as did Jacob Steele. Steele also broke the record in the 100 backstroke.

The girls team will begin preparing for sectionals that start on February 2nd. Boys swim sectionals begin on February 16th.