Ronald McDonald House celebrates 15th anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It was 15 years ago this week that the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana opened the first Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Fort Wayne at Parkview Hospital Randallia. On Tuesday a celebration event took place at the current home located at the Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The first RMH featured 2,800 square feet and 6 guestrooms. In November of 2012, the Ronald McDonald House at Parkview relocated to the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus on the main floor of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House at Parkview currently features nearly 11,000 square feet and 15 guestrooms, thanks to an expansion in May of 2015. The RMH also offers families large, comfortable gathering spaces, laundry and a full kitchen offering snacks and meals.

Since 2002, the Ronald McDonald House has been home to more than 12,000 families. For parents of seriously ill or injured children, the Ronald McDonald House is a place to step away from their worries for a little while, grab a shower, hot meal or some much needed rest all while being just a short walk from their child. Families draw support from each other, and from the caring staff and volunteers who help them through a truly difficult time in their lives.

Thanks to mission partners, McDonald’s and Parkview Health, as well as a community of individual and corporate donors, the Ronald McDonald House at Parkview remains free of charge to guest families.