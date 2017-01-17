Police search for suspect in NYE smash-and-grab from SUV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a suspect in a theft from a vehicle that was in the lot of a north-side bowling alley on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called Dec. 31 to Crazy Pinz along Northland Boulevard on a report of a theft from a vehicle there. According to a police report, a man said that just after 9 p.m. he came out to his 2010 Acura MDX and found the back window had been smashed out.

The man said his wife’s purse, which had been tucked under a passenger seat in the SUV, had been taken.

Police were able to gather footage from a surveillance camera at the bowling center. Photos released by Fort Wayne Police on Tuesday showed a man in a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).