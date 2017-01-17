Pacers send Christmas, Young to Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced Monday that they have assigned forward Rakeem Christmas and guard Joe Young to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their NBA Developmental League team.

This is Christmas’ third assignment to Fort Wayne, he has been featured in five games for the Mad Ants this season averaging 29.1 minutes, 13 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Christmas has played in three games for Indiana averaging 14.5 minutes, 3 rebounds and 3 points.

Young has played in 20 games for the Pacers this season, while averaging 5.3 minutes, 2.7 points and 0.7 rebounds.

Both Christmas and Young are expected to be in uniform for the NBA D-League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario this upcoming weekend.