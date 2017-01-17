New Haven man gets life plus 140 years for murder

Related Coverage New Haven man arrested in Arizona for double murder

OMAHA, Nebraska (WANE) A Nebraska judge sentenced a New Haven man to life in prison plus 126-140 years behind bars for killing two people from Fort Wayne.

Michael Nolt was convicted in October 2015 for the deaths of 26-year-old Malquan King and 23-year-old Arelius Hassell.

The three were traveling to Las Vegas so Hassell could continue his music career when they stopped in Omaha to see King’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Tommynique Valentine. Nolt murdered King and Hassell and was accused of shooting Valentine while six children were in the home. Nolt then fled and spent Hassell’s money, but was later arrested in Arizona.

Nolt was found not guilty of the attempted murder of 25-year-old Tommynique Valentine.

After Tuesday’s sentencing, Hassell’s mother Kimere Smith spoke with CBS affiliate KMTV. “I’m going to try with my family to heal to start the healing process now that this is all over. There’s always going to be a part of me missing.”

Valentine said it took a lot emotionally for her to face Nolt on in court, and hopes she can get back to being herself.

“I feel very blessed because two people didn’t make it out, so I’m their voice and I’m more than satisfied. That was my justice to be able to get justice for them,” Valentine explained.

Nolt plans to appeal the sentence.