Massive alligator wows onlookers on stroll

LAKELAND, Fla. (WANE) A video of a massive alligator crossing a walking path at a Florida nature park has gone viral.

A giant alligator was spotted creeping out of the bushes at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Flordia on Sunday.

Kim Joiner captured a video of the alligator strolling across a path at the reserve and posted it to Facebook. Onlookers can be seen in the background snapping photos as the repile crosses the grassy path and moves into the taller vegetation.

She wrote that it was “nature at its best.”

The alligator is reportedly nicknamed “Humpback.”

The reserve is an area of unprotected lands on the northwest shore of Lake Hancock. Visitors can find distinct ecosystems and a wide variety of plants and animals.