Indiana cancer agency hacked for data won’t pay ransom

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana cancer services agency says it will replace and rebuild its data after a computer hack demanding a ransom.

Cancer Services of East Central Indiana-Little Red Door in Muncie says it was hacked Jan. 11 and the hackers demanded a ransom of 50 bitcoins, or about $43,000, for access to its data.

Executive Director Aimee Fant says most of the agency’s data is in cloud storage and it will replace its server with a secure, cloud-based system. She says it won’t pay a ransom when all of its funds must go toward serving cancer patients and their families and preventative screenings, and it will be back up and running at full capacity by the end of the week.

Fant says the agency has been working with the FBI on the attack.

