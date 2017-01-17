Garrett Bartus called up to Manitoba Moose of AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that goaltender Garrett Bartus has signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Bartus, 27, has a record of 9-3-1, 2.47 goals-against average, .909 save percentage, and one shutout after 14 appearances with the Komets this season. 2016-17 is the netminder’s fourth pro year since completing a four-year collegiate stint with the University of Connecticut from 2009-2013.

All-Star Captain Szydlowski— The ECHL announced today that Komet forward Shawn Szydlowski has been named captain of the 2017 ECHL All-Star team. Szydlowski will start the All-Star Classic to be held Wednesday at Glens Falls, N.Y., the home of the Adirondack Thunder, at 8pm. Szydlowski will also participate in the Skills Competition. The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder facing the ECHL All-Stars featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4 and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition showcasing Puck Relay, Hardest Shot and Fastest Skater. The game will air live exclusively on the NHL Network.

Szydlowski, 26, is skating his fourth year with Fort Wayne and fifth pro year in the ECHL and leads the Komets with 21 goals, 28 assists and 49 points. Szydlowski is currently on an AHL call-up with the Cleveland Monsters, but will attend the All-Star Game Wednesday.

After the All-Star break— The Komets will skate three games in three nights this weekend starting Friday when they host Cincinnati at 8pm. The Komets travel to Kalamazoo for a 7pm faceoff at the Wings Event Center Saturday. Sunday the Komets cap the week with a 2pm matinee at Brampton.