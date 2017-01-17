Former Indiana Tech standout Josh Judy signs with Seattle Mariners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Former Indiana Tech baseball player Josh Judy has signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, Excess Sports Management, which represents Judy, announced Monday.

Judy makes his return to affiliated ball for the first time since 2014, when he pitched in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, at Triple-A Albuquerque. The 31-year old recorded 15 saves while sporting a 0.00 ERA and going 1-1 in 22 appearances out of the bullpen for Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League.

A two-time All-American with the Warriors, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 34th round (1,034 overall selection) in the 2007 MLB Draft. The Morgantown, West Virginia native made 30 appearances for the Orange and Black in two seasons, compiling a 15-5 record with three saves and sporting a 2.09 ERA in 150.2 innings while striking out 136 batters.

Judy made his major-league debut in 2011, pitching in 12 games for the Indians, with a 0-0 record and a 7.07 ERA.

He has also played for the Arkansas Travelers (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim AA) and the Salt Lake Bees (LAA) in addition to Albuquerque and various Cleveland affiliates.