Fire ravages southeast-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One person was hospitalized after fire damaged a southeast-side home midday Tuesday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around noon on a report of a fire to a home along Arlene Avenue, just off Paulding Road in the Continental Park neighborhood. As many as five engines responded to the call.

Firefighters appeared to concentrate efforts on the rear and garage-area of the home. The garage door of the home was left charred and caved in, and the back corner of the home burned through.

One person was taken to a hospital in good condition, a firefighter told NewsChannel 15. Two dogs were rescued from the home.