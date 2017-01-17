Court docs: Garrett coach punched, grabbed bouncer

Related Coverage Garrett basketball coach suspended after arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Garrett boys basketball coach suspended after being arrested at a downtown Indianapolis nightclub reportedly hit a bouncer in a bathroom then grabbed his penis, all after racking up a $160 bar tab, newly released court documents show.

Seth Coffing, 37, was arrested early Jan. 8 on charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors and all as a result of an incident at the Tiki Bob’s nightclub in midtown Indianapolis. Coffing had coached his Garrett team in a game against Central Noble at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis hours beforehand.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Marion Superior Court, it was roughly 1:45 a.m. that Sunday morning when an on-duty Indianapolis Police detective spotted Coffing “stumble” into the bathroom of the island-themed dance club a block from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Det. Keith Albert then watched as Coffing tried to shake the hand of club bouncer Joshua Locke after Locke used the bathroom, the affidavit said.

When Locke refused the gesture, Albert said Coffing punched Locke in the shoulder, according to the affidavit.

Locke then ordered Coffing to leave the bar and led Coffing toward the exit. At that point, “Coffing reached back and grabbed Locke by the penis which caused him pain,” Albert recalled in the affidavit. Locke then “took Coffing to the ground” and Albert placed him into custody, according to the affidavit.

Coffing was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, his mouth left bloodied.

Albert noted in the affidavit that Coffing’s breath smelled of alcohol, he could not walk on his own, his speech was slurred and his eyed, red, according to the affidavit. The nightclub cashed out his $160 tab, the affidavit said.

Two other men were with Coffing at the time of the arrest, according to the affidavit. The bar manager told police that the group had been problematic earlier in the night when they requested bottle service but were told the club’s VIP areas were not open, the affidavit said.

READ | Seth Coffing probable cause affidavit

Coffing was placed on administrative suspension by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District.

The district released the following statement in regards to Coffing’s arrest:

Mr. Seth Coffing has been placed on an administrative suspension for an issue that is contrary to the policies of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD. The issue is not directly related to the educational process of our students. Because this is a personnel matter, no further details will be released at this time. Mr. Matt DeWitt has been named as the interim boys basketball coach.”

Coffing’s attorney, Tyler Helmond, told NewsChannel 15 in a statement that Coffing plans to defend himself in the courtroom.

Michigan Police reports show that Coffing served four months in jail for a second impaired driving arrest in 2012 in Michigan.

Coffing is in his second year as coach of the Railroaders.