3 dead, 2 others critically hurt in northern Indiana crash

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people have died and two others are critically injured following in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in northern Indiana.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday afternoon involved three passenger vehicles and a semitrailer.

Details on how the crash occurred and the names of the crash victims were not immediately available.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. about 20 miles west of South Bend.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.