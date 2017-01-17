1/17 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Indpls  N.  Central  (8)      13-1      280    1
2.  New  Albany  (2)                    11-2      256    2
3.  Carmel  (1)                            10-2      211    3
  4.  Ft.  Wayne  North  (2)          15-1      202    4   
5.  Logansport                            12-1      173    5
6.  Warren  Central                    11-1      156    7
7.  Castle  (1)                            15-2      109    8
8.  McCutcheon                            11-2      100    6
9.  Indpls  Pike                          12-3      88      NR
10.  S.  Bend  Riley  (1)              11-0      79      NR
Others receiving votes:
Hamilton Southeastern 76. Crown Point 24. Homestead 14. Floyd Central 12. Valparaiso 8. Connersville 6. Lawrence North 6.
Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  NorthWood  (13)            12-0    286    1
2.  Brownstown  (2)            12-0    228    5
3.  Griffith                        12-1    207    2
4.  Ev.  Bosse                      9-4      200    3
5.  Culver  Academy            7-1      180    4
6.  Twin  Lakes                    12-1    169    8
7.  Indpls  Park  Tudor      10-2    158    7
8.  Andrean                          9-1      83      NR
9.  Indpls  Brebeuf            7-4      81      9
10.  Salem                              9-1      59      NR
Others receiving votes:
Indianapolis Attucks 51. Tri-West 37. Indpls Manual 15. Mishawaka Marian 14. Danville 14. Northwestern 12. Northview 6.
Class 2A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Barr-Reeve  (12)                      12-1    284    1
2.  Providence  (1)                        11-1    258    3
3.  Oak  Hill  (1)                            12-2    242    4
4.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple  (1)      8-2      199    2
5.  Northeastern                            11-3    181    5
6.  Henryville                                13-2    152    7
7.  Linton-Stockton                      11-3    151    6
8.  Indpls  Howe                              8-5      64      9
9.  Hagerstown                                12-2    52      NR
10.  Monroe  Central                        13-1    51      NR
Others receiving votes:
S. Knox 46. Covington 21. Westview 20. Southwood 16. Cass 16. Shenandoah 13. Gary Roosevelt 9. Monrovia 7. S. Ripley 6. Indpls Scecina 6. Indpls Irvington 6.
Class 1A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Tindley  (8)                            10-4    274    1
2.  Tri-County  (5)                      11-1    266    2
3.  Oldenburg                                11-1    208    5
4.  Lafayette  Catholic  (2)      7-3      200    4
5.  Wood  Memorial                        8-3      164    6
  6.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk            9-6      145    3  
7.  Indpls  Arlington                  7-2      110    9
8.  Clinton  Prairie                    10-2    100    8
9.  Lakewood  Park                        7-2      90      NR
10.  Oregon-Davis                          11-3    69      NR
Others receiving votes:
University 45. Shakamak 32. W. Washington 22. S. Newton 18. Washington Twp. 15. Indpls Lutheran 9. Bethesda Christian 8. Westville 7. Loogootee 6. Morristown 6. Triton 6.

