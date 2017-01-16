Unity Day celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 32nd annual Unity Day celebration was held Monday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. Sponsored by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Club, the event honors the late Rev. King on Martin Luther King Jr. Day annually.

The celebration began with a “Breakfast with the Clergy” event, where Archbishop Willie Bolden spoke and prophet Cedric Walker was named Clergy of the Year by the club. The event included a tribute to President Barack Obama.

Troy Patterson Thomas, a well-known historian and orator, was the guest speaker of the celebration.

