Thousands flock to Pokagon’s Toboggan Run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Toboggan Run at Pokagon State Park has always been a popular attraction, but this year more people than ever are going down the icy tracks.

“I love the thrill of it when you go down and the excitement when you hit the sled and you go shooting down the whole thing,” visitor Chloe Rapley said.

Flying down the quarter-mile track upwards of 30 mph is an unforgettable feeling for the more than 90,000 visitors each year.

“It’s awesome. We just did it for the first time,” Abigail Heath of Lafayette said. “It’s really fun. It’s fast.”

It’s not for the faint of heart.

“Honestly I thought it was kind of scary. He was like are you ready and I was like ‘no’ and then we went and it was great,” Devon Woodson of Lynn said.

It’s that thrill that keeps bringing people back.

“I love it,” Rapley said. “Every season we come down here as much as we can and it’s just a thrilling family event.”

This season the line has been a little longer than usual.

“Where I’m standing right now is where the line has been all season,” property manager Ted Bohman said.

Bohman said social media is to thank for the boost in numbers. Normally, the park makes about $125,000 from the popular attraction, but last year it made more than $172,000. While Bohman said he doesn’t have an exact headcount, rental hours are up.

“Each Toboggan costs $13 for an hour to rent for four people on it, so compared to last year we’re about 1,000 hours ahead in rental time,” Bohman said.

Not only are more people going down the run, they’re also visiting businesses in northeast Indiana.

“It fills the Potawatomi Inn. If you go around to all the hotels outside the park on a busy Toboggan weekend they’re full,” Bohman said. “If you go into town all the restaurants are full of Tobogganers.”

