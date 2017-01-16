Scientists: Possible new evidence in D.B. Cooper case

SEATTLE (AP) — Amateur scientists chosen by the Seattle FBI to search for clues in the mystery of the skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper may have found new evidence.

KING-TV reports a team has been analyzing particles taken from a clip-on tie left by Cooper after he hijacked a passenger jet in 1971 and then vanished out the back wearing a parachute and pack with $200,000.

An electron microscope located over 100,000 particles including Cerium, Strontium Sulfide and pure titanium. Lead researcher Tom Kaye says the elements could have been found in the manufacturing of Boeing’s high-tech Super Sonic Transport plane.

Kaye wonders if Cooper could have been a Boeing employee or a contractor who wore a tie to work and said the public’s help is needed to discern whether that’s possible.

The FBI closed the case last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.