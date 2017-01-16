Pence to use Reagan’s Bible for inauguration ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Pence will use Ronald Reagan’s family Bible when he’s sworn in as Donald Trump’s vice president later this week.

The Republican former governor of Indiana says it’s “humbling” to be the first to use the Bible in an inauguration ceremony since Reagan, the 40th president.

The Bible also used was when Reagan was sworn in as governor of California. It’s being transported from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, by former Reagan aide Andrew Littlefair. Once it arrives in Washington, it’ll be kept under lock and key.

Pence has long been an admirer of Reagan, whose rhetorical style Pence emulates. When Pence takes his oath of office Friday, the Bible will be open to the same verse, II Chronicles 7:14, as when Reagan was inaugurated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.