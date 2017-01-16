Pacers outlast Pelicans in MLK Day matinee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Jeff Teague fell just short of the first triple double of his career Monday, and Paul George scored 20 points to help the Indiana Pacers hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 98-95.

Teague finished with 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as Indiana won for the fifth time in six games.

All-Star center Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 16 points despite missing the final 19 minutes after hurting his right hip and left thumb. Team officials said X-rays were negative.

Without Davis, the Pelicans’ came up just short. After playing catch-up most of the game, they finally tied the score at 91 with 4:10 to go. But Teague broke the tie with a 3-pointer on Indiana’s next possession.

New Orleans had three chances to tie it again in the final 20 seconds but Jrue Holiday missed a 22-footer with 19.9 seconds to go, E’Twaun Moore missed a layup with 4.8 seconds left and Tyreke Evans’ 3-pointer from the right corner hit nothing but air as the buzzer sounded.

Advertisement