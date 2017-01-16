LeBron James Jr. competes at Gym Rats MLK Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of the best elementary and middle school basketball players gathered in Fort Wayne for the annual Gym Rats MLK Classic.

The field included some of the top local AAU teams for girls and boys and some of the best teams from around the countries.

One of the top players at the tournament was LeBron James Jr., LeBron James’ 12 year old son. “Bronny” is one of the top players for his age and is currently getting looks from Division 1 colleges.

For a complete list of results from the tournament click here.