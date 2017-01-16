Indianapolis eatery offers free lunch to honor slain workers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis eatery is offering free lunch in memory of two restaurant workers slain during a robbery and to honor innocent victims of violent crime.

WXIN-TV reports Sam Saadeh of Jordan’s Chicken, Fish and Gyros says the giveaway starts midday Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’s planned to show there’s no ill following the deaths and will run until the food is gone.

Saadeh says: “We’re trying to send a message to the public and a message to the community. We’re trying to have them stay together and stand together.”

The slain workers at Jordan’s Fish and Chicken, which also is located in Indianapolis, were Jordanian nationals, 34-year-old Wesam Sammour and 36-year-old Ammar Shatnawi.

Police have been searching for two men suspected in the killings.

