FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fire badly damaged a northwest-side home midday Monday.

Fire crews were called around 12:15 p.m. Monday to a home at 12472 Tocchi Road, in the Tuscany neighborhood off Carroll Road on Fort Wayne’s northwest side.

Units from Northeast, Washington Township, St. Joseph Township, Huntertown and Fort Wayne all responded to the call, including at least seven engines and a ladder truck.

The house is currently on the market.