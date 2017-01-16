Cazzola’s hat trick leads Komets to 6-2 win over Fuel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Cazzola scored a hat trick as the Komets stopped a three game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Sunday.

Cazzola scored one goal in the second and two in the third. Gabriel Desjardins, Kyle Thomas and Curtis Leonard also scored for the Komets in the win. Garrett Bartus turned away 28 shots in net.

The Komets are off until Friday when they host the Cylcones at Coliseum.

The ECHL All-Star Game is on Wednesday. Shawn Szydlowski was set to represent the Komets but Szydlowski is currently on a call-up to AHL Cleveland. Cleveland has a game on Wednesday so if Szydlowski is not sent down in time Kyle Thomas will take his place.