Ben Bentil returns to Mad Ants after two months in China

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants have reacquired forward Ben Bentil to their roster, following his stint with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

Before leaving for China, Bentil had played in one game for the Mad Ants this season, scoring a game high 27 points and recorded 10 rebounds.

During his time with the Flying Tigers, Bentil played in 11 games averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20.9 minutes

Bentil is expected to be in uniform for the NBA D-League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario this upcoming weekend.