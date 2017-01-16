1/16 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

Associated Press Published:
IHSAA Basketball

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with total points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
Pts    Prv
1.  Indpls  N.  Central                    210    1
2.  Homestead                                    192    2   
3.  Carmel                                          182    3
4.  Zionsville                                  145    4
5.  Indpls  Pike                                143    5
6.  Hamilton  Southeastern            135    6
7.  Northridge                                  104    8
8.  Indpls  Ben  Davis                      70      7
9.  Lawrence  Central                      53      10
10.  Penn                                              47      9
Others receiving votes: East Chicago Central, Evansville Central, Kankakee Valley, Martinsville, Columbus North, Center Grove, Lake Central, Greenfield-Central, Merrillville, Jeffersonville, Warsaw, Bedford North Lawrence.

Class 3A
Pts    Prv
1.  N.  Harrison                              187    1
2.  S.  Bend  St.  Joseph’s            183    2
3.  Heritage  Christian                176    3
4.  Northwestern                            156    4
  5.  Ft.  Wayne  Concordia              127    6   
6.  Greensburg                                119    8
7.  Rushville                                  113    5
  8.  Tippecanoe  Valley                  100    7     
  9.  Ft.  Wayne  Dwenger                  41      10
10.  Vincennes                                  32      NR
Others receiving votes: Beach Grove, John Glenn, Northwood, West Lafayette, Evansville Memorial, Hamilton Heights, West Noble, Norwell, Angola.

Class 2A
Pts    Prv
  1.  Whitko                                    177    1   
2.  Triton  Central                    170    2
3.  Oak  Hill                                149    3
4.  Providence                            120    5
5.  Monroe  Central                    116    7
6.  Ev.  Mater  Dei                      111    4
7.  S.  Ripley                              100    8
8.  Cascade                                  99      6
9.  Covenant  Christian            53      9
10.  Fountain  Central                40      10
Others receiving votes: Lapel, Central Noble, Lafayette Central Catholic, Eastern Pekin, Oregon Davis, North Knox, Northfield, Sheridan, Crawford County.

Class 1A
Pts    Prv
1.  Jac-Cen-Del                              110    3
2.  Argos                                          108    1
3.  Vincennes  Rivet                      98      5
4.  MC  Marquette                            97      4
5.  Wood  Memorial                          90      2
6.  Morgan  Twp.                              76      T8
7.  Indianapolis  Tindley            66      7
8.  Union  City                                58      6
9.  N.  White                                    53      T9
10.  Riverton  Parke                        41      10
Others receiving votes: Hauser, Tri, South Central (Elizabeth), Northeast Dubois.

