1/16 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with total points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
Pts Prv
1. Indpls N. Central 210 1
2. Homestead 192 2
3. Carmel 182 3
4. Zionsville 145 4
5. Indpls Pike 143 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 135 6
7. Northridge 104 8
8. Indpls Ben Davis 70 7
9. Lawrence Central 53 10
10. Penn 47 9
Others receiving votes: East Chicago Central, Evansville Central, Kankakee Valley, Martinsville, Columbus North, Center Grove, Lake Central, Greenfield-Central, Merrillville, Jeffersonville, Warsaw, Bedford North Lawrence.
Class 3A
Pts Prv
1. N. Harrison 187 1
2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 183 2
3. Heritage Christian 176 3
4. Northwestern 156 4
5. Ft. Wayne Concordia 127 6
6. Greensburg 119 8
7. Rushville 113 5
8. Tippecanoe Valley 100 7
9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 41 10
10. Vincennes 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Beach Grove, John Glenn, Northwood, West Lafayette, Evansville Memorial, Hamilton Heights, West Noble, Norwell, Angola.
Class 2A
Pts Prv
1. Whitko 177 1
2. Triton Central 170 2
3. Oak Hill 149 3
4. Providence 120 5
5. Monroe Central 116 7
6. Ev. Mater Dei 111 4
7. S. Ripley 100 8
8. Cascade 99 6
9. Covenant Christian 53 9
10. Fountain Central 40 10
Others receiving votes: Lapel, Central Noble, Lafayette Central Catholic, Eastern Pekin, Oregon Davis, North Knox, Northfield, Sheridan, Crawford County.
Class 1A
Pts Prv
1. Jac-Cen-Del 110 3
2. Argos 108 1
3. Vincennes Rivet 98 5
4. MC Marquette 97 4
5. Wood Memorial 90 2
6. Morgan Twp. 76 T8
7. Indianapolis Tindley 66 7
8. Union City 58 6
9. N. White 53 T9
10. Riverton Parke 41 10
Others receiving votes: Hauser, Tri, South Central (Elizabeth), Northeast Dubois.