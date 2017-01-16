1/16 High School Basketball Recap

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Grace Hunter scored 22 points as Bellmont bested Blackford 55-33 to headline local prep basketball on Monday.

Emily Fuelling added nine points as the Squaws improve to 16-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, 4A no. 2 Homestead fell to the no. 2 team in Ohio – Huber Heights – 64-59 in overtime. Karissa McLaughlin had 29 points to lead the Spartans.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: BLACKFORD 33 BELLMONT 55 (F)

GIRLS: NORWELL 33 JAY COUNTY 47 (F)

GIRLS: INDIANAPOLIS HOME SCHOOL 57 LAKEWOOD PARK 35 (F)

GIRLS: HOMESTEAD 59 HUBER HEIGHTS (OHIO) 64 (F-OT)