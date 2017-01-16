The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Villanova (28) 17-1 1580 3
2. Kansas (32) 16-1 1562 2
3. UCLA (3) 18-1 1472 4
4. Gonzaga (2) 17-0 1433 5
5. Kentucky 15-2 1357 6
6. Baylor 16-1 1315 1
7. West Virginia 15-2 1185 10
7. Creighton 17-1 1185 8
9. North Carolina 16-3 1063 11
10. Florida State 16-2 964 9
11. Oregon 16-2 931 13
12. Louisville 15-3 900 14
13. Butler 15-3 823 12
14. Arizona 16-2 757 16
15. Notre Dame 16-2 748 20
16. Virginia 13-3 677 19
17. Wisconsin 14-3 644 18
18. Duke 14-4 614 7
19. Florida 14-3 405 23
20. Cincinnati 15-2 373 22
21. Purdue 14-4 309 17
22. Xavier 13-4 294 15
23. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15-2 210 21
24. South Carolina 14-3 125 —
25. Maryland 16-2 121 —
Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC-Wilmington 6, Iowa State 5, Akron 1, Kansas State 1.
1/16 A.P. College Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking: