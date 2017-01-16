1/16 A.P. College Basketball Poll

Associated Press Published:
Courtesy: Associated Press
Courtesy: Associated Press

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record      Pts  Prv
1.  Villanova  (28)            17-1      1580      3
2.  Kansas  (32)                  16-1      1562      2
3.  UCLA  (3)                        18-1      1472      4
4.  Gonzaga  (2)                  17-0      1433      5
5.  Kentucky                        15-2      1357      6
6.  Baylor                            16-1      1315      1
7.  West  Virginia              15-2      1185    10
7.  Creighton                      17-1      1185      8
9.  North  Carolina            16-3      1063    11
10.  Florida  State              16-2        964      9
11.  Oregon                            16-2        931    13
12.  Louisville                    15-3        900    14
13.  Butler                            15-3        823    12
14.  Arizona                          16-2        757    16
15.  Notre  Dame                    16-2        748    20
16.  Virginia                        13-3        677    19
17.  Wisconsin                      14-3        644    18
18.  Duke                                14-4        614      7
19.  Florida                          14-3        405    23
20.  Cincinnati                    15-2        373    22
21.  Purdue                            14-4        309    17
22.  Xavier                            13-4        294    15
23.  Saint  Mary’s  (Cal)    15-2        210    21
24.  South  Carolina            14-3        125      —
25.  Maryland                        16-2        121      —
Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC-Wilmington 6, Iowa State 5, Akron 1, Kansas State 1.

