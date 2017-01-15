Weight loss program now accepting applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A program known as Fort Wayne’s Smallest Winner offers the chance for 25 people to have an opportunity to take advantage of professional training and expert nutritional assistance from Lutheran Health Network, empowering them to make a healthy lifestyle change.

Rick and Tina Walters are co-founders of Smallest Winner. The couple stopped by FirstNews Sunday to talk about the 2017 application process for season 10 of the program.

The free 15-week program is now accepting applications. The deadline for applications close on Friday, February 17 and Rick and Tina will call contestants during the week of March 13. Applicants must be at least 50 pounds overweight in addition to other requirements.

To find out how to apply, visit Fort Wayne’s Smallest Winner.