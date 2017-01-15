Sunday rally scheduled to protest ACA repeal in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Individuals who are against dismantling the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare will be marching at the Allen County Courthouse to the MLK bridge Sunday afternoon.

The march begins at 2 p.m. in honor of Save of Our Healthcare Day, an effort launched by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders and his organization Our Revolution. Marches and rallies will be held all over the country Sunday, including at the Indianapolis statehouse.

The nationwide effort comes after House GOP leaders have promised to advance legislation to repeal the ACA and replace it with something else.

Our Revolution of NE Indiana set up a Facebook event page for the march.

For more information about Save Our Healthcare Day, visit the webpage.