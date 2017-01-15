Saint Francis falls short in rematch with Indiana Wesleyan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Sequels don’t always live up to the billing, but nobody who walked away from Hutzell Athletic Center could say they didn’t get their monies worth as No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan University outlasted No. 3 University of Saint Francis 85-81 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.



IWU defeated USF 69-66 in the NAIA Championship title game on March 15, 2016, and though both teams featured several new faces or veteran players in different roles, the game featured seven ties, 12 lead changes, numerous comebacks.

USF led by 17 at halftime, 45-28.

IWU outscored USF 38-21 in the second half and the game went to the first overtime tied at 66.

Chandler White gave USF a 73-70 lead hitting two free throws with 35 seconds left, but Grant Evans knotted the game a 73 with 24 seconds left. Evan Henry‘s 3-pointer from the right wing didn’t fall sending the game to a second five-minute overtime.

IWU took a six-point lead, 81-75 with 2:21 to play in the second overtime. White score in the paint and added the free throw with 2:00 to play. Connor Umphress buried a 3-pointer from corner tying the game at 81 with 1:36 to play. Lane Mahurin put IWU up 83-81 with 1:14 to play. USF had two possessions to tie or take the lead, but Umphress was called for a charge and then Bryce Lienhoop maneuvered along the baseline and put up a reverse layup that didn’t drop in. Saikou Jallow was fouled with just over a second left and hit both free throw finishing the scoring.

USF players were speechless after the first USF loss at Hutzell Athletic Center in 22 games. The Cougars went 23 straight possessions without a field goal, yet still had chances to win the game.

“I think we take away we’re capable of more than we’ve shown,” USF Head Coach Chad LaCross said. “I didn’t think our defensive intensity was very good at Huntington and we challenged the guys at practice and they responded. They did a nice job defensively, even in the second half when we couldn’t score. The one thing you like is we found a way to battle back, put us in position to tie or win. Honestly, to have Evan with that good a look, I’ll take Evan every time shooting that shot.”

Mahurin led all scorers with 32 points, his second 30-plus game this week, and he had 10 rebounds. He scored 24 points in the second half and both overtimes combined.

“We wanted to slow down Mahurin and we did in the first half,” LaCross observed. “I’m sure they challenged him a halftime and he really took it to us. We had to really fight hard to get stops.”

Kyle Sovine fouled out with 4:15 to play in the second half and on the same play, Lienhoop exited the game with a leg cramp.

“You feel like, man is this it? Are we done?” LaCross said. “but then Chandler drove in transition and got an And 1 and Connor (Umphress) come in and hit a huge 3. We have got to find a way to win these games. I was hoping if we took care of business (today), it would be a turning point. We will continue to work, continue to stay the course. No question there’s frustration we didn’t get this done at home, but the guys did everything we asked them to do. That’s the hard part of a team sport when they do everything you ask them and they do it to the best of their ability and don’t come out on the winning side. I felt real good about our effort today compared to Huntington.”

USF shot .548 hitting 17-of-31 shots in the first half. USF outrebounded IWU 17-10 in the first half. IWU shot .321 on 9-for-28 shooting in the first half. Kegan Comer led USF scoring with 11 points while Mahurin led IWU with eight.

The Cougars hit just 3-of-22 shots in the second half, just a .136 shooting percentage, and USF only hit 1-of-10 3-pointers, just 10 percent. USF hit 14-of-21 second half free throws, .667 shooting percentage. IWU shot .459 (17 for 37) in the second half, .375 (3 for 8) from 3-point range, and .500 at the free-throw line (1 for 2).

USF still led by 16, 49-33 with 16:50 to play after Lienhoop hit two free throws, but IWU outscored USF 21-4 to surge ahead 57-56 on a Canaan Coffey 3-pointer at 6:31. After Henry hit the first free throw to tie the game at 57, Ben Carlson gave IWU a 59-57 lead at 5:34. Stephen Turner hit two free throws at 5:21 to tie the game at 59, then after a Mahurin miss, White scored in the paint for a 61-59 USF lead. Trevor Waite hit a 3 for a 62-61 IWU lead and Bob Peters scored for a 66-62 IWU lead with 1:31 to play. Lienhoop hit two free throws with 34 seconds to play and White hit two more with two seconds left