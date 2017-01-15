Program to offer free legal advice on MLK day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the “Talk to a Lawyer Today” program will provide free legal consultations to those who cannot afford counsel.

The free program, sponsored by the Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana in conjunction with the Indiana State Bar Association, will be held on Monday at three locations in the northeast region.

Attorneys will provide free 10 to 15 minute consultations from to answer general questions and offer legal information for those who utilize this service. The program only provides advice. The program does not provide legal representation, according to a press release from Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana.

The program will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program sites and are listed below.

Allen County Public Library Downtown (900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN)

Carnegie Library of Steuben County (322 S. Wayne St., Angola, IN)

LaFontaine Center (208 W. State St., Huntington, IN)

For those unable to attend in person, and a resident of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties may call the hotline 260-407-0917 or toll free at 877-407-0917 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers may call toll free at 1-800-266-2581.

Fort more information on the program, contact Ruth de Witt, Executive Director of Volunteer Lawyer Program of Northeast Indiana at 260-407-0917 or at ruth@vlpnei.org.