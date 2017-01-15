Police investigating fatal shooting at hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Extended Stay Hotel in the 5800 block of Challenger Parkway.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived they found one male victim in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A public information officer with the FWPD said they are not not sure if the man was a registered guest of the hotel or the friend of a registered. There is no suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more details become available.